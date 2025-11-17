UIC’s commitment to a smoke-free campus

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

The University of Illinois Chicago is committed to cultivating a thriving, health-promoting environment where all members of our community can live, learn, work and flourish. As part of this commitment, UIC maintains a tobacco-free policy consistent with the Smoke-Free Illinois Act, the Smoke-Free Campus Act and the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. These laws and policy are designed to protect our collective well-being by reducing exposure to secondhand smoke and encouraging healthier choices.

UIC’s tobacco-free campus extends across all university property — including labs, classrooms, offices, residence halls, buildings and outdoor areas such as the Quad and parking structures and lots. Smoking and the use of tobacco products are prohibited within 15 feet of any building entrance, exit, window or ventilation intake. Smoking is only permitted on public sidewalks that border UIC property. The policy applies to all forms of tobacco and related products, including but not limited to:

Cigarettes

Cigars

Pipes and water pipes (hookahs)

Chewing tobacco and smokeless products

Electronic cigarettes and vaping devices

Cannabis products

These measures are intended to reduce health risks, promote environmental care and ensure students, faculty, staff, patients and visitors can breathe easy.

Compliance and accountability

Failure to comply with these laws and policy may result in a warning or fine. More importantly, choosing to honor this policy is an act of care for yourself and others.

Support for quitting

If you are considering reducing or quitting tobacco use, you are not alone. Quitting offers immediate and long-term health benefits, and UIC is committed to providing supportive, accessible resources to help you take that step:

Together, we can foster a healthier, more supportive campus community. Thank you for helping to make UIC a place where everyone can thrive.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Gladys Lopez

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

UIC Wellness Center

wellnesscenter@uic.edu