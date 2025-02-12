UIC’s Online Initiative expands access and opportunity in online learning

The University of Illinois Chicago is transforming online education through its Online Initiative, a dynamic partnership between its academic colleges, a new Instructional Design and Media Production Studio (The Studio) and Extended Campus. Together these units are creating more accessible, flexible and high-quality online degrees and learning opportunities designed to meet the evolving needs of working professionals.

Academic units and colleges benefit significantly from the campus investment allocated to launching new programs, with a substantial portion dedicated to faculty support for developing high-quality asynchronous courses, as well as critical marketing and advertising efforts. Once these new online degrees grow, the start-up funds are expected to be repaid, ensuring the sustainability of the initiative.

Meeting students where they are

Today’s online learners increasingly prioritize flexibility, affordability and convenience. The UIC Online Initiative answers this call with innovative online degree programs that cater to diverse lifestyles and goals. Whether it is a working professional advancing their career or a parent balancing family responsibilities, UIC’s online courses and new degrees provide inclusive access higher education, welcoming students who might otherwise be unable to attend classes on campus. UIC’s highly diverse student body is reflected in its online programs, with female and underrepresented minority students enrolling at high rates.

Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda emphasized UIC’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality education, particularly for working professionals and adult learners. “At UIC, we are expanding access to high-quality education through new innovative online degrees for working professionals and adult learners. These programs are an essential part of UIC’s mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational excellence, equipping students with the skills and credentials essential for career advancement,” she said.

Crafting high-quality learning experiences

Central to the Online Initiative’s success is the seamless collaboration between UIC instructors/faculty and The Studio. The Studio’s instructional designers, videographers and media development professionals partner with UIC instructors to design eight-week online asynchronous courses that engage students and motivate students’ mastery of course learning objectives. Collectively, The Studio spends over 300 hours developing each course in collaboration with UIC instructors.

Research suggests that online students value clarity, practicality and engagement. They want clear instructions, assignments that build career-relevant skills, accessible technology, opportunities to connect with instructors and other students and real-world case studies and project-based assignments from their field of study. By understanding and responding to these needs, the Online Initiative ensures students not only meet their academic goals but also gain meaningful, applicable skills for their future careers.

Özgür Arslan-Ayaydin, clinical professor and assistant department head in the Department of Finance, spoke about developing the course FIN 540: International Financial Markets with The Studio: “My experience with IDMPS has been amazing,” she said. “They have been very helpful, and they make this experience very easy for me.”

Driving program success with expertise

Extended Campus leads this initiative by facilitating collaboration with academic colleges and offering expert guidance at every stage of program development and launch. From market assessment and curriculum planning; developing and implementing marketing strategies; and designing admissions, recruitment and retention plans, Extended Campus ensures academic units benefit from its expertise in online learning and program management.

Extended Campus has marketing experts who specialize in lead-generating websites, digital and social media advertising, email campaigns and detailed analytics. These efforts are seamlessly integrated with a team of recruiters and student-retention specialists, who excel at connecting students to programs and providing proactive support to ensure they achieve their academic goals and graduate.

The newly established Campus Advisory Group plays a pivotal role in ensuring a seamless and strategic approach to implementing the launch of new online programs. By fostering cross-unit collaboration and communication, the group facilitates the coordinated efforts necessary to support the growth and success of UIC’s Online Initiative. It includes key stakeholders from offices such as Admission, the Registrar, Financial Aid, Academic Programs and Budget and Financial Analysis, ensuring integrated support and alignment across campus.

“Partnering with Extended Campus to launch our Online Master of Public Administration program has significantly expanded the program’s reach. The marketing and recruitment expertise of the Extended Campus team ensured we effectively target the right audiences,” said Deborah Carroll, head of the Department of Public Policy, Management and Analytics, which houses the Online Master of Public Administration degree.

Growing impact

Since 2020, the number of students pursuing a fully online degree at UIC has grown by 39%, highlighting strong demand for online programs and establishing UIC as a destination for online learners advancing their education. Through the collaboration between academic units, the Studio and Extended Campus, the Online Initiative has developed a portfolio of programs and courses from a variety of colleges and disciplines.

Online Master of Public Administration program for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (launched Spring 2024)

Online Master of Science in Marketing program (launched fall 2024)

Online Master of Science in Human Resource Management program (launching fall 2025)

Online Professional Master of Healthcare Administration (launching fall 2025)

Additional graduate degrees are in various stages of planning. The next phase of program development will prioritize online undergraduate degrees. To that end, The Studio is collaborating with instructors to create online general education courses for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Committing to student success

The Online Initiative is about more than creating online courses and launching fully online degrees. It’s about creating opportunities — building pathways for student success regardless of location, schedule or life circumstances. The campus commitment succeeds because a deeply integrated organizational structure brings together colleges and critical campus stakeholders. This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration in transforming higher education, redefining what it means to be a UIC student and extending the university’s reach to Chicago-area working professionals who can’t attend classes on campus, as well as national and potentially global audiences.

As UIC continues to innovate and grow its offerings, the Online Initiative exemplifies the university’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, flexibility and academic excellence — ensuring every student has the tools, support and opportunities they need to succeed.