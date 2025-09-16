UIC’s reaffirmation of campus commitment

Dear UIC community,

As we begin a new academic year, I want to reaffirm UIC’s unwavering commitment to fostering a campus environment where everyone matters and everyone belongs.

It is our collective responsibility to truly live our values of inclusivity, dignity and respect toward one another. Our commitment to access, equity, inclusion and excellence is integral to our mission.

The Office for Access and Equity is responsible for ensuring campus compliance in matters related to UIC’s employment and nondiscrimination policies while supporting the university’s values of inclusion and belonging. Discrimination or harassment is prohibited against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, order of protection status, genetic information, disability, pregnancy, sexual orientation including gender identity, unfavorable discharge from the military, status as a protected veteran or any protected categories under state and federal law. These protections apply to all members of the campus community. Resources for those who have experienced any form of discrimination or harassment on campus are provided through UIC’s Office for Access and Equity. The complaint resolution procedures involve working closely with campus partners to ensure a fair and equitable investigation process. If you are experiencing harassment or discrimination based on these categories, please report it online.

The Office for Access and Equity ensures compliance with sexual misconduct complaints and preventing and responding to sex discrimination through UIC’s Comprehensive Policy and Procedure on Sex Discrimination, Including Harassment. Sexual misconduct includes sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual harassment and stalking. As a reminder, certain employees are mandatory reporters and must notify the office of any reports of sexual misconduct. If you are experiencing sexual misconduct including sexual harassment, please report it online.

Information on pregnancy and parenting accommodations, including information on lactation space, is available.

The Office for Access and Equity facilitates ADA accommodations for employees with disabilities. The Disability Resource Center provides accommodations and resources for students with disabilities.

Find information about religious accommodations, including a religious holiday calendar.

UIC remains steadfast in its commitment to equal opportunity and an inclusive campus culture through outreach, recruitment and bias-aware evaluation so all qualified individuals are welcome and supported. Please visit search guidelines and procedures to learn more.

The Office for Access and Equity offers prevention and culture-change guidance through Dispute Resolution Services which include confidential consultations, facilitations, mediations, training and unit assessments.

The office leads the Behavioral Threat Assessment Team for employees and coordinates support services in response to reports of violence or threats involving faculty, staff and visitors on campus.

Thank you for fostering a campus of inclusivity, civility and belonging for everyone.

Sincerely,

Caryn A. Bills-Windt

Associate Chancellor

Office for Access and Equity

For more information, please contact:

Caryn Bills-Windt

oae@uic.edu