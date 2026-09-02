UIC’s reaffirmation of campus commitment

Dear UIC community,

As we begin the fall semester, we want to reaffirm UIC’s unwavering commitment to fostering a campus environment where everyone matters and everyone belongs.

It is our collective responsibility to truly live our values of inclusivity, dignity and respect toward one another. Our commitment to access, equity, inclusion and excellence is central to UIC’s mission.

The Office for Access and Equity is responsible for ensuring campus compliance with UIC’s Nondiscrimination Policy Statement, advancing the university’s commitment to inclusion and belonging. UIC prohibits discrimination and harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, disability, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, status as a protected veteran or any other protected category or characteristic under state or federal law.

The Office for Access and Equity oversees compliance with UIC’s Comprehensive Policy and Procedure on Sex Discrimination, Including Harassment by working to prevent and respond to reports of sex discrimination and sexual misconduct. Sexual misconduct includes sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual harassment and stalking. As a reminder, certain employees are mandatory reporters and are required to notify the Office for Access and Equity of any incidents of sexual misconduct.

The Office for Access and Equity is available to support individuals who have experienced discrimination, harassment or sexual misconduct. If you have experienced or are experiencing conduct of this nature, you can access resources and begin the review process by submitting a harassment/discrimination report or a sexual misconduct report.

Information on pregnancy and parenting accommodations, including information on lactation space, is available here. The Disability Resource Center provides accommodations and resources for employees and students with disabilities. Information about disability resources for employees can be found here . Information about disability resources for students can be found here. Information about religious accommodations can be found here, including a religious holiday calendar, which is updated throughout the year.

UIC remains steadfast in its commitment to merit-based hiring, equal opportunity and an inclusive campus culture through outreach, recruitment and bias-aware evaluation so that all qualified individuals are welcome and supported. Please visit search guidelines and procedures to learn more.

The Office for Access and Equity offers prevention and culture-change guidance through Dispute Resolution Services which include confidential consultations, facilitations, mediations, training and unit assessments.

Thank you for your commitment to fostering a campus of inclusivity, civility and belonging for everyone.

Sincerely,

Shawn Levesque

Executive Director

Office for Access and Equity

Donald Kamm

Executive Director

Office for Access and Equity

For more information, please contact:

Shawn Levesque

slevesqu@uic.edu