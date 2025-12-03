UIC’s strength: Cultivating access and excellence 

A message from UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda

Video transcript:

Hey, Flames.

Another kitchen-table video, but this time from our family’s farm.

You know, one thing I’ve learned from owning a farm, you cannot rush growth, and you cannot control the weather. You can steward the land with care, adapt to changing conditions, and make thoughtful decisions guided by data, analysis, and experience.

The same approach is required at UIC, especially at this moment in our collective history. What we continue to cultivate now — our mission of access and excellence — matters. Without question, this past year has been one of the most difficult that I have experienced as a member of the academic community. We all feel the weight of changes in higher education, but I am continuously uplifted by the work of our students, faculty, and staff.

For example, the Aspire program has made a UIC education accessible through much-needed financial aid. In our first-year class, 52% of all students, 64% of Black students, and 70% of Latino students qualified for Aspire. Applications are up. Enrollment is up. Retention is up. Our research funding is up. We have landed multiple large foundation awards in support of our student-success work. That all happened because our faculty, staff, and students are incredible.

I have and I will continue to advocate for UIC in a way that articulates a path forward that stays true to our mission. The changes we are facing can be very challenging. I assure you, it’s been challenging to me. But UIC has always engaged collaboratively and demonstrated great resilience. UIC’s strength has always come from our people — our faculty, staff, and students, and our values — access and excellence, and that has not changed.

And as I’ve learned from our farm, eventually, the fields will come back to life, the bees will start collecting nectar, and the honey will start flowing. I am so grateful to be part of the UIC community. Thank you for all that you do.