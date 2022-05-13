Under Secretary of Education visits UIC





From left, UIC Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis, University of Illinois System President Timothy Killeen, Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal and UIC Provost Javier Reyes. During his visit at UIC, Kvaal met with UIC students, faculty and staff. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago)

U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visited the University of Illinois Chicago recently to hear from officials about how UIC has worked to raise its graduation rate and close equity gaps.

He also participated in a roundtable discussion with students, faculty and staff from the Global Asian Studies Program that focused on Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, AANAPISI designation and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. In addition, he met with students representing the citywide Chicago Votes coalition from UIC, University of Chicago, Northwestern University, Wright College and Malcolm X College.