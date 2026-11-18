The University of Illinois College of Medicine has received continued full accreditation of its MD degree program from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, earning a full nine-year accreditation cycle.

The Liaison Committee on Medical Education voted at its October meeting to continue the college’s full accreditation following an extensive self-study and survey visit in April 2026. The accreditation process included more than two years of preparation and broad participation by faculty, staff and students across the college.

The decision reflects both the strength of the college’s educational mission and the collective effort behind it, said Dr. Enrico Benedetti, the interim G. Stephen Irwin Executive Dean of the College of Medicine.

“Receiving a full nine-year accreditation is a tremendous affirmation of the quality of medical education we provide and the commitment of our faculty, staff and students across the College of Medicine,” Dr. Benedetti said. “Just as importantly, this process gives us an opportunity to build on our strengths, continue improving and ensure that every student receives an exceptional education that prepares them to serve patients and communities throughout Illinois and beyond.”

The Liaison Committee on Medical Education identified numerous strengths in the college’s medical education program, including its curriculum, faculty resources, academic advising, on-campus facilities and shared curricular governance.

The college will continue its work over the next two years in several areas identified through the accreditation process, including the clinical learning environment, the preparation of residents as teachers and the accessibility of clinical workspace for students at the University of Illinois Hospital. The College has already made substantial progress in these areas since the April survey visit.

The accreditation also underscores the College of Medicine’s role within UIC’s broader health enterprise, said Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Dr. Robert A. Barish.

“This achievement reflects the excellence of the College of Medicine and our academic health enterprise community who support our outstanding educational mission,” Barish said. “A strong medical education program is foundational to our pursuit of preparing the healthcare leaders of the future. By educating the next generation of physicians with the highest standards, the college is strengthening the healthcare workforce and helping us to benefit the communities we serve across Illinois and beyond.”

College leadership credited the successful accreditation process to extensive collaboration across the institution. Dr. Raymond H. Curry, faculty accreditation lead, and Alina Miller, assistant director of educational planning and accreditation, led more than two years of preparation for the self-study and survey visit. Students serving on the Independent Student Analysis Task Force, along with members of the Liaison Committee on Medical Education Executive Committee and Self-Study Committee, also played important roles in the process.

Accreditation by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education is also an ongoing process of evaluation and continuous improvement. The college will report its progress in the identified areas to the accreditation committee over the next two years while continuing to build upon the strengths recognized during the review.

— Tom Wyatt, College of Medicine