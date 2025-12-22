University of Illinois Hospital earns high marks for maternity care

The University of Illinois Hospital was recently recognized by U.S. News for the high level of its maternity care. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

The University of Illinois Hospital is a “high performing hospital” for maternity care (uncomplicated pregnancy), according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 hospital ratings for maternity and perinatal care.

The ratings, issued in December, look at rates of C-sections, severe complications with newborns, routine vaginal births after cesarean deliveries and episiotomies to evaluate how well hospitals perform in childbirth. Other factors in the ratings are hospitals’ best practices to support breast milk feeding, whether hospitals meet federal criteria for “birthing-friendly” practices and whether hospitals tracked and reported disparities in outcomes.

UI Health was also recently recognized by U.S. News as High Performing for the following specialties and procedures/conditions: