University Scholar Jun Sun

Jun Sun

Professor, Medicine

University of Illinois College of Medicine

Years at UIC: 10

What themes or questions drive your research?

My research interests are the mechanisms of host-microbiome interactions in health and disease. Specifically, we investigate novel roles of microbiome — a newly discovered “invisible organ” — in various human diseases including vitamin D/vitamin D receptor deficiency, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), infection and cancer. Better understanding of the mechanism of microbiome in the development of diseases will provide vital insight into better prevention, early diagnosis and innovative treatment. It will lead to transformative therapies that improve life quality for patients with chronic diseases.

What sparked your interest in these research areas?

My interest in these research areas was sparked by learning the gaps in the field and needs of patients. I received my master’s degree in genetics and PhD in molecular biology and biochemistry. I have learned from my research mentors to explore the unknown field using multidisciplinary methods. Over years, I have worked in the clinical departments in the medical school. I learned from my clinical peers to meet the needs of patients and provide answers for the challenging diseases, such as ALS and cancer.

What courses do you teach, and are there topics you particularly enjoy teaching?

I teach several graduate-level courses in the College of Medicine and College of Dentisty, such as microbiome in inflammation and cancer. I enjoy introducing the most recent research progress to my students and let them know that the textbooks could be wrong. I encourage them to find evidence to support their own hypothesis if they are interested in a research career.

What strategies help you balance teaching and research?

I will say it is not balancing rather than integrating these two roles. In the graduate-level courses, I am able to inform students with the updated real-world research. Many teaching activities are not just in the classroom, but in the laboratory. I also provide mentorship and research experience for my students and get them involved in our ongoing research projects. Of course, disciplined time management is critical in the academic career, as we always face overwhelming demands on our time.

I am a believer of scientific art and artistic science. I also enjoy writing science papers in English and poems in Chinese. My poetry collection《让时间停留在这一刻》(“Let Time Stay Still at This Moment”) was published in 2018. Creative writing stimulates my imagination and balances my work and hobby.

What advice would you give to students interested in research careers?

To stay and be successful in the research field, one needs to: