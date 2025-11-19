“I have always been fascinated by how engineering tools can be applied to solve complex biological problems,” says University Scholar Salman Khetani. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

The University Scholars Program, sponsored by the Office of the President, honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years to enhance their scholarly activities.

Salman Khetani

Professor, Biomedical Engineering

UIC College of Engineering

Years at UIC: 10

What themes or questions drive your research?

My research is driven by the question of how we can better recreate human biology outside the body to improve medicine. I focus on engineering miniature models of the liver, heart, intestine, pancreas, placenta and lung that capture essential features of human physiology but are still accessible to non-engineers. These systems help us understand disease mechanisms and test new therapies in ways that are more predictive than traditional approaches, such as animal models. Ultimately, the goal is to accelerate the development of safer, more effective treatments and to advance regenerative medicine for people suffering from end-stage organ failure, given the large mismatch between donor organs available and people on the transplant wait list.

What sparked your interest in these research areas?

I have always been fascinated by how engineering tools can be applied to solve complex biological problems. My undergraduate training was primarily in bioelectronics and computing, which left a gap in my curiosity for biological sciences. In graduate training, I worked hard to address the limitations of existing models for studying the human liver, particularly in predicting how patients respond to drugs. I utilized tools from electrical engineering, such as semiconductor-driven microfabrication, to build human liver models that lasted longer and functioned better outside the body. That experience inspired me to dedicate my career to developing more accurate, human-relevant systems that can bridge the gap between laboratory research and patient care — first by launching a company to bring human liver platforms to market for pharmaceutical drug screening, and then as an educator and academic researcher.

What courses do you teach, and are there topics you particularly enjoy teaching?

I teach courses in biomedical engineering, including a first-year seminar that introduces students to different areas of the field, a cell and tissue engineering laboratory course that teaches hands-on skills in engineering human tissues for drug development and regenerative medicine and an engineering physiology course that covers human physiology using both qualitative and quantitative/mathematical principles. What I enjoy most is showing students how engineering and biology come together to solve real-world problems. It is especially rewarding to see students connect classroom learning with cutting-edge research and current and future applications in health care.

What strategies help you balance teaching and research?

I view teaching and research as a deeply interconnected continuum. My classroom often draws from my lab’s discoveries, and in turn, my students bring fresh ideas and energy into the research environment. I also try to create structured opportunities for students to participate in research, which strengthens both their education and my group’s ability to innovate. Time management and collaboration with excellent colleagues and students are key to my ability to balance both teaching and research.

What advice would you give to students interested in research careers?

Stay curious and don’t be afraid to ask questions that push beyond the obvious. Research can be challenging, but tenacity, persistence and creativity go a long way. Find mentors who will support your growth, seek out interdisciplinary experiences and remember that the best science often happens at the boundaries between fields. Most importantly, pursue problems you care deeply about — passion and purpose make the journey worthwhile. Lastly, I tell students to chase excellence because success will follow sooner or later.