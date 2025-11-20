See the faculty members who are this year’s University Scholars

University Scholars (top row, from left) Michael Federle, Anna Guevarra and Salman Khetani and (bottom row, from left) Subramanian Sankaranarayanan, Jun Sun and Ara Tekian. (Photos: Jenny Fontaine and Martin Hernandez/UIC)

The University Scholars Program, sponsored by the Office of the President, honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years to enhance their scholarly activities.

Read about this year’s winners:

Michael Federle, UIC Retzky College of Pharmacy

Anna Guevarra, UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Salman Khetani, UIC College of Engineering

Subramanian Sankaranarayanan, UIC College of Engineering

Jun Sun, University of Illinois College of Medicine

Ara Tekian, University of Illinois College of Medicine