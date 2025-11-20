See the faculty members who are this year’s University Scholars
The University Scholars Program, sponsored by the Office of the President, honors faculty members for superior research and teaching, along with great promise for future achievements. The award provides $15,000 a year for three years to enhance their scholarly activities.
Read about this year’s winners:
Michael Federle, UIC Retzky College of Pharmacy
Anna Guevarra, UIC College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Salman Khetani, UIC College of Engineering
Subramanian Sankaranarayanan, UIC College of Engineering
Jun Sun, University of Illinois College of Medicine
Ara Tekian, University of Illinois College of Medicine
