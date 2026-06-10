Upcoming campus transportation service changes

Dear students, faculty and staff,

After conducting a survey of current users of UIC transportation services, we want to let you know about upcoming changes to our transportation program.

To better serve the campus community, we have selected a new vendor to support our shuttle bus and Night Ride operations. TripShot offers enhanced transportation support that will address many of the concerns raised in our recent ridership survey. This includes:

Tap-to-board access

Real-time route information

Smarter tracking

Better alerts

Improved trip planning

More efficient late-night service on demand

Effective June 14, the UIC Ride app will be decommissioned, and you will need to download the TripShot app to view campus shuttle bus routes and stops and to schedule Night Ride service. Log in with your NetID and password, and you’ll be on your way to an enhanced rider experience.

Like with all new systems, there may be some bumps along the way as everyone gets used to the new app and way of doing things. Please use the TripShot app’s feedback tool to share your experiences as we get the new system up and rolling. Just click on the menu in the upper left corner and select “Help and Feedback.”

If you experience any issues with Night Ride requests during the transition to the new app, please call 312-355-0555 for assistance.

If you have questions or need more information about these upcoming changes, please email rides@uic.edu.

Best,

Clarence Bridges

Executive Director, Facilities Management

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu