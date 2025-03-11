Upcoming campuswide office space data collection

Dear faculty and staff,

In the coming weeks, the university will be conducting a campuswide data collection effort to identify employee office locations. College and unit leaders will use the data to inform space planning efforts, and we are asking for your participation.

As a UIC employee, you will be asked to complete a brief data entry with your office location and the frequency in which you use your office.

In mid-March, you will receive an automated email message from planning@uic.edu with the subject line “Employee Office Assignment Data Entry.” The email will contain a link to an online application, and you will use your NetID and password to log in and provide information about your office space location and the frequency with which you come to campus. The data entry should take no longer than two minutes.

The online application will be pre-populated with employee information and include drop-down menus where space information can be selected. The online application will also include directions and responses to frequently asked questions.

Most employees are being asked to participate in this effort. However, if you are a UI Health or regional campuses employee or a 0% FTE student employee, you will not be asked to participate. Each college and unit’s leadership will be coordinating with campus planners about this data collection.

We look forward to your participation in this work and encourage you to enter your data as soon as you receive the email link. If you have any questions or need more information, please email planning@uic.edu.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services and SCPC Co-Chair

Matthew Fajack

Vice Chancellor for Finance and SCPC Co-Chair

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu