Upcoming changes to official university login pages

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

We are writing to inform you of an upcoming change to the university login experience starting Tuesday, March 25. While the change is minor, it is important to always be cautious when entering your university credentials on any website, and we want the community to be aware of any change to legitimate university login pages to help prevent stolen credentials.

What is happening?

The primary UIC login page, used to access most university resources including Blackboard, M365/Exchange and Google Workspace, will be simplified.

Currently, when accessing some applications, you encounter a series of two distinct login pages. You are first prompted to enter your UIC email address, and then, on the second page, you must enter your UIC email address again, along with your university password.

Once the change is implemented March 25, this process will be simplified, and you will be able to enter your UIC email address and password on the same page. Visit our help article “What do the official university login pages look like?“ for more information.

Why is this happening?

In addition to simplifying the login process, the updated process is a more secure method for authentication and improves reliability by leveraging the cloud to reduce reliance on on-campus infrastructure.

What should I do?

If you experience issues logging in after this date, we ask that you visit the UIC NetID Center and reset your password.

For questions, or to report an IT problem, visit the UIC Help Center.

Sincerely,

Jason Maslanka

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Innovation

Chief Technology Officer

For more information, please contact:

Jason Maslanka

ithelp@uic.edu