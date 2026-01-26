Upcoming Wood Street road and sidewalk closures

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Grenshaw Street Parking Structure construction project includes the installation of traffic-calming measures near the hospital.

Construction will take place in three phases. The first phase, at Wood and Fillmore streets, will be the installation of curb extensions. That work will begin on Feb. 2 and is expected to take seven weeks to complete, ending in mid-March. This phase will require the closing of sidewalks and traffic lanes. The Wood Street Parking Structure will remain open.

During this phase, vehicular traffic on Wood Street will be restricted to southbound traffic, and only westbound traffic will be allowed on Fillmore Street. However, northbound traffic from Roosevelt Road to Grenshaw Street will be open to allow access to the Wood Street Parking Structure.

For the first half of this phase, the sidewalk on the west side of Wood Street will be closed and a temporary crosswalk from the Wood Street Parking Structure to the east side of Wood Street will allow northbound pedestrian access to the Specialty Care Building and the hospital.

Then, during the second half of this phase, the sidewalk on the west side of Wood Street will be reopened and the sidewalk on the east side of Wood Street will be closed.

During the seven-week construction period, a flagger will be present and detour signage will be posted at key access points. Construction updates will be posted online at grenshawgarage.com.

We will send a campus announcement two weeks before the beginning of the second phase of construction.

If you are traveling in this area during this time, please use caution and follow the directional signage and barricades put in place for your protection.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience as this work takes place.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

ovcas@uic.edu