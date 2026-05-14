Update: GEO strike suspended

Dear faculty, staff and students,

We are pleased to announce that UIC and the Graduate Employees Organization (GEO Local 6297) have reached a memorandum of understanding to suspend the strike that began on April 27. Collective bargaining will continue as the university and the union pursue agreements on seven outstanding articles under negotiation.

Per the memorandum of understanding, graduate assistants will return to their duties on May 15 at 8 a.m. We sincerely value the contributions our graduate employees make to UIC’s academic mission, and we look forward to their return.

The next negotiating session is planned for May 18. We look forward to continuing conversations that will ultimately lead to an agreement that is fair and beneficial for all involved.

We will continue to provide updates to the campus community at geobargaining.uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Karen Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Keino Robinson

Director of Labor and Employee Relations

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Chancellor

chancellor@uic.edu