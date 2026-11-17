Dear UIC community,

As we approach the end of the semester, we want to share an update on collective bargaining with UIC United Faculty, as we know that our community is closely monitoring these negotiations. Updated side-by-side comparisons of university and UICUF current proposals, frequently asked questions and ongoing updates will be posted at facultybargaining.uic.edu. We provide the current status below.

We remain committed to reaching an agreement that supports faculty represented by UICUF, preserves UIC’s financial sustainability and advances the university’s mission of teaching, research, clinical care, and community engagement. We believe progress is possible through continued dialogue, and we are committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a resolution that serves the best interests of our campus community.

The previous four-year collective bargaining agreements between UIC and UICUF expired Aug. 15, 2026. Faculty union members have continued to receive compensation under the terms of the previous agreement as both parties work to reach a new contract. UICUF does not represent faculty in the colleges of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy or Law. The union does represent UIC tenured, tenure-track, non-tenure-track and visiting faculty with appointments of 51% or more in the other colleges, schools and libraries.

The labor negotiation teams representing the university and the union began holding bargaining sessions in April 2026 and have held 21 bargaining sessions. After only 11 sessions, UICUF requested a federal mediator, which is a prerequisite to engage in a lawful strike. The mediator has attended 10 sessions to date.

During bargaining sessions, UIC and UICUF discuss the content of specific contract articles and exchange proposals. To date, UIC and UICUF have reached agreement on 18 of 24 contract articles, including management rights, diversity and affirmative action, access to personnel files, grievance and arbitration and more. The negotiation teams continue to make progress and exchange proposals on remaining articles, including a few articles where the parties are aligned but have not signed off on tentative agreements.

UIC and UICUF continue to have substantive discussions regarding compensation and educational technology, including the use of artificial intelligence in instructional and academic settings. While progress has been made, the parties remain apart on the overall compensation package – see details below.

Topic UIC proposal UICUF proposal Merit increases 2.25% merit increase in Year 1;

2% merit increase in Year 2;

2% merit increase in Year 3 2.25% merit increase in Year 1;

2% merit increase in Year 2 Across-the-board salary increase UIC has already agreed to UICUF’s proposed minimum salaries. Incremental across-the-board salary increases would increase compression and are not financially sustainable. $2,500 increase in Year 1 (i.e., $3.5 million recurring);$1,000 increase in Year 2 (i.e., $1.4 million recurring) Salary compression University-determined analysis of salary compression and implementation of a solution funded at up to 0.5% of the salary pool. Based on FY26 salaries of UICUF faculty, a 0.5% salary pool is ~$1 million (recurring). Union-determined analysis and implementation of a solution funded at 2% of the salary pool. Based on FY26 salaries of UICUF faculty, a 2% salary pool is ~$3.9 million (recurring). Estimated annual recurring increase in compensation cost $4.5 million in Year 1

$4.9 million in Year 2

$4.1 million in Year 3 $7.8 million in Year 1

$9.2 million in Year 2 Computers, travel and professional development $1,800 for computer resources to repair and replace as needed$1,100 travel (22% increase)

$1,200 Professional Development Fund $2,200 for computer resources with an unnecessary extended warranty$1,200 travel (33% increase)

$1,500 Professional Development Fund Contract length Three-year agreement Two-year agreement

The proposed flat-dollar, across-the-board salary increase would significantly increase any salary compression that exists, narrowing the pay gap between newly hired and veteran faculty. Significant investments in the past four years addressed compression, and we maintain that ~ $1 million is more than sufficient to address any potential continuing compression issues.

UICUF is seeking salary increases that would cost $7.8 million recurring starting in the 2026-2027 academic year and an additional $9.2 million recurring starting in 2027-28 for faculty represented by the union. For context, UIC’s total increase in state funding in FY26 was $4.5 million, while salary increases for all employees paid from state funds was $18 million.

Unlike a one-time expense, salary increases are recurring costs that continue year after year. While we understand the importance to UICUF members of compensation issues, the university must balance those priorities with its responsibility to maintain long-term financial stability and support the needs of all its students, faculty and staff across the institution.

UIC Labor Relations negotiates with 26 unions, and our position is that a two-year contract is too short in duration.

It is our understanding that the union is opposed to the use of artificial intelligence by anyone on campus unless UICUF committees approve such uses. The university will not allow a single bargaining unit to determine how all other UIC colleagues (including other faculty) use artificial intelligence. The campus has charged multiple shared governance committees to develop guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence in our workspaces and classrooms that are more inclusive of the wider UIC community.

UICUF has announced that members will vote Nov. 18-20 on whether to authorize its bargaining committee to call a strike. Please understand the importance of voting. The vote to authorize a strike requires a majority of those voting, not a majority of the entire membership. All yes and no votes count. If the majority of eligible faculty who vote authorize a strike, the union will have the authority to file a Notice of Intent to Strike with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board, requiring a 10-day notice period.

The next bargaining session is scheduled for today, Nov. 17. Bargaining will continue until we have a resolution. Again, we remain committed to reaching an agreement that preserves UIC’s financial sustainability and supports UIC’s students, faculty and staff.

Sincerely,

Matthew Fajack

Vice Chancellor for Finance

Kathryn Chval

Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu