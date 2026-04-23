Update on Graduate Employees Organization labor negotiations

Dear faculty, staff and students,

The University of Illinois Chicago continues contract negotiations with the Graduate Employees Organization (GEO Local 6297), the labor union that represents approximately 2,000 teaching, research and graduate assistants, and certain visiting teaching associates, at UIC. Since April 23, 2025, university and representatives of the labor union have held 26 bargaining sessions, including four sessions with an independent federal mediator.

Possible strike

The Graduate Employees Organization has filed a Notice of Intent to Strike with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board. This action means the union can strike at any time after a 10-day waiting period. The union has indicated it intends to strike beginning April 27. We believe much can be resolved through continued dialogue; we have additional sessions scheduled with the mediator.

To date, the university and the union have reached tentative agreements on 13 of the 25 contract articles. Two primary economic issues, wages and health care, remain unresolved.

While the current collective bargaining agreement between UIC and the union expired on Aug. 15, 2025, graduate assistants have and will continue to receive compensation and certain benefits under the terms of the existing contract until a new agreement is reached. It is common for bargaining to extend well past the end of a labor contract.

We recognize and appreciate the importance of graduate assistants to the research and academic mission of UIC and the success of our undergraduates. The university is committed to providing a fair wage and benefit package to our Graduate Employees Organization members. We will continue to bargain in good faith to reach a mutual agreement on all outstanding articles in the Graduate Employees Organization contract and to avoid a strike.

Classes will continue as usual

If a strike occurs, the university’s primary objective will be to continue normal operations, including minimizing the disruption of instruction, meeting course objectives and ensuring timely grading. In the coming days, we will provide you with more information and guidance about how we will continue our operations if the Graduate Employees Organization exercises this option.

Thank you for your patience and assistance as we continue the negotiation process. The university has created a website, geobargaining.uic.edu, to keep our campus community informed with the most up-to-date information about the status of negotiations. If you have any questions, please contact geostrike@uic.edu.

The university values the contributions made by our Graduate Employees Organization-member employees to our academic mission. We remain optimistic that we will, together, reach a collective bargaining agreement that is fair and beneficial for all involved.

Sincerely,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Keino Robinson

Director of Labor and Employee Relations