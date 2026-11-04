Update regarding Student Center East incident

Dear UIC community,

We write to share information about an incident that occurred this afternoon at Student Center East.

Earlier this afternoon, an individual attempted to use an incendiary device in a second-floor hallway of SCE and then attempted, unsuccessfully, to stab a student with a knife. Thanks to the quick actions of bystanders and our campus safety personnel and systems, the alleged suspect, a UIC student, was immediately detained and is now in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the campus community.

SCE, 750 S. Halsted, was evacuated and remains closed this evening due to the investigation. The building will reopen at 6:30 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 5.

UIC Police is working with local and federal law enforcement agencies. To preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we cannot share additional details at this time.

We are grateful to the students, staff and first responders who acted quickly. Events like this can be unsettling, even for those who were not present. Support is available for:

Sincerely,

Kevin Booker

UIC Chief of Police

Sharron Evans

Vice Chancelor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Police

uicpd@uic.edu