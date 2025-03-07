Update: Taylor Street roadwork project

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Chicago Department of Transportation has provided an update about work that will be taking place on Taylor Street next week. Please note the following activities that will commence and continue as weather permits:

Saw cutting of curbs and sidewalks will resume.

Three new concrete bus pads will be constructed on eastbound Taylor Street between Oakley Boulevard and Damen Avenue.

Sidewalk and curb removal and replacement will occur eastbound on Taylor Street from Wood Street to Racine Avenue. Please note that on Monday, March 10, sidewalk removal and replacement will take place across from the patient drop-off area at Taylor Street and Hermitage Avenue. Flaggers will be placed to help direct pedestrians, and “sidewalk closed” signs will be posted on the south side of Taylor Street.

Flaggers will be placed to help direct pedestrians, and “sidewalk closed” signs will be posted on the south side of Taylor Street. The intersection at Paulina and Taylor streets will have sidewalks at all four corners replaced one at a time to ensure pedestrian safety.

Concrete work will continue eastbound on Taylor Street to Racine Avenue.

Please use caution when traveling in these areas during active construction to ensure your safety and the safety of others.

Thank you for your cooperation as this work continues.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sheryl Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu