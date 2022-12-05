Updates to COVID-19 university-sponsored travel approvals

The university continues to monitor community and campus transmission of COVID-19 along with recommendations from our public health partners to inform any changes to administrative operations.

As of Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, travel is not restricted due to COVID-19. Travelers are advised to review UIC travel guidelines. Please be sure to make note of any testing requirements upon your return from traveling. Information about on-campus COVID-19 saliva testing is available online.

According to standard university practice, the university requires faculty, staff and students traveling for essential university business to obtain prior approval from their unit head. As of Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, the University COVID-19 Pre-travel Unit/department Head Approval From will no longer be required for travel, T-Card reconciling or reimbursement.

All members of our UIC community are encouraged to comprehensively assess the risks and essential activities that may require university-sponsored, domestic out-of-state or international travel. Please note that the International Travel Safety Policy remains in effect. This policy requires all student, staff and faculty traveling internationally with UIC-authorization to enroll their travel using the International Travel Safety website.

Please review the information provided on the UIC COVID-19 Resource page for the most current guidance and travel-related resources.

For more information, please contact: