Veterans Day 2020

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

Veterans Day is a day to commemorate those who have served in this nation’s military. I encourage all of us to pause and reflect on the sacrifices these individuals have made to maintain the rights and freedoms that are afforded to us by the United States Constitution.

In 1946, as the Navy Pier campus, we began our long history of welcoming student veterans to the university community. Today, UIC continues to welcome and be enriched by the diversity of thought and experiences of our student veterans. Their unique voices, shaped by years in service , enhances us all. The campus has equally benefitted from our veteran faculty and staff members, who compose UIC’s larger veteran community.

Today as we honor their service and commitment to freedom, we salute all our veterans. We are forever grateful to you!

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor