Veterans Week

From Nov. 7 to 12, the Office of Student Veterans Affairs will offer programs that support our veteran and military connected community of students faculty and staff. This is one small way to offer gratitude to those who intentionally choose to protect freedom and democracy at home and abroad.

In honor of those who have served our nation, as well as to promote awareness for our veteran community, UIC is proud to sponsor the return of the annual Veterans Day 3k walk/5k run. Come join us as we show our support and gratitude to our student veterans. Proceeds of the race will continue to contribute to programs and initiatives that support UIC’s student veteran community.