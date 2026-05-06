Vice provost for enrollment management to join The Ohio State University

Dear faculty and staff,

I am writing to share that Kiely Fletcher, vice provost for enrollment management, has been named the next vice provost for strategic enrollment management at The Ohio State University. Her last day at UIC will be June 12.

Fletcher oversees UIC’s admissions, financial aid and scholarships, recruitment and strategic outreach, student systems and the Office of the Registrar. She has been a trusted member of the provost’s leadership team since becoming vice provost in 2023.

Since 2018, she has served in various leadership roles at UIC, including associate vice provost for enrollment management and executive director of student financial aid and scholarships. She also served as associate director for student services in the UIC Office of Financial Aid from 2003-07.

Fletcher has made numerous invaluable contributions to the university, including launching the UIC Aspire program, which provides free tuition to Illinois students whose family’s assets or earnings equal $75,000 or less. The program has played a meaningful role in supporting incoming student enrollment and reinforcing UIC’s commitment to equity-driven enrollment strategies. Fletcher also oversaw more than $650 million in federal, state and institutional financial aid annually and developed the strategic use of need-based institutional aid to support the university’s mission of access and equity. Under her leadership this year, UIC has achieved record-breaking enrollment figures. The tremendous impact of her tenure at UIC will be felt for years to come.

Although Fletcher’s leadership and expertise will be missed deeply, we are happy to know she is returning to her alma mater where she earned two bachelor’s degrees and her master’s degree in educational policy and leadership. Early in her career, she worked with families and students in The Ohio State University’s financial aid office, which compelled her to make diversity and inclusion a driving force behind her work and career trajectory.

Please join me in wishing Fletcher continued success as she begins her next chapter.

Additional information about transition plans will be forthcoming.

With appreciation,

Karen J. Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

provost@uic.edu