Vice provost for enrollment management update

Dear students, faculty and staff,

I am writing to provide an update on the leadership of the Office of the Vice Provost for Enrollment Management. As previously announced, Kiely Fletcher has departed UIC to assume the role of vice provost for enrollment management at The Ohio State University.

Since learning of this transition, my priority has been to ensure strong interim leadership for enrollment management while we initiate a national search for a permanent vice provost. To support this effort, we partnered with Registry Interim, an organization that places experienced executive leaders in temporary roles in higher education.

I am pleased to announce that through Registry Interim, Rose Milkowski has been selected to serve as the interim leader of the Office of the Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, effective June 26. Milkowski brings extensive experience in enrollment management across the Chicagoland area, with deep expertise in student recruitment, financial aid and marketing. Most recently, she served as vice president for enrollment management at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago from 2008 to 2025, reporting jointly to the president and provost. She has also held leadership positions at Illinois Institute of Technology, Saint Xavier University and Roosevelt University. Milkowski holds a master’s degree in English from Saint Xavier University.

Please join me in welcoming Milkowski to UIC. I also extend my sincere appreciation to the enrollment management team for their continued dedication to recruiting, enrolling and supporting our students.

Launching the national search for the next vice provost for enrollment management will be a key priority during this transition.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

provost@uic.edu