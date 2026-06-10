Vision for West Side of Chicago developed by UIC researchers recognized by World Business Chicago

The plan envisions the West Side of Chicago as as a vibrant, mixed-use urban center.

A vision developed by faculty and researchers at UIC’s Master of City Design program has been recognized by World Business Chicago as a Best Neighborhood Vision and selected for exhibition as part of Horizon Lines, a citywide initiative inviting designers, planners, community leaders and residents to imagine Chicago in 2050.

Created in partnership with the Illinois Medical District Commission, the proposal, “City Center West: Defining Chicago’s West Side Brilliance,” envisions the Illinois Medical District and surrounding West Side neighborhoods evolving into a vibrant, mixed-use urban center that serves as a major destination for housing, employment, healthcare, research, culture and public life.

The vision builds on years of Master of City Design-led research, design studios, community engagement and planning work across the Illinois Medical District and neighboring communities. Looking toward 2050, the proposal imagines reconnecting neighborhoods long separated by highways, rail corridors and other barriers; expanding housing opportunities; strengthening transit access; creating new public spaces; investing in climate-resilient infrastructure; and advancing health equity across the West Side.

Among its key ideas are a new central park spanning the Eisenhower Expressway, expanded transit-oriented development around CTA stations; greener and more walkable boulevards; increased mixed-income housing; and stronger partnerships between medical institutions, universities and surrounding communities. The proposal also highlights the role that research, education and healthcare institutions can play in addressing long-standing disparities in health outcomes and economic opportunity, centering a reparative planning approach.

Contributors included April Jackson, director of the city design program; Philip Enquist, adjunct professor and advisory board member for the city design program; Dimitri Nesbitt, city design program research associate; Allyson Hanson, CEO and executive director, Illinois Medical District Commission; Chris Fahey, director of real estate operations, Illinois Medical District Commission; Justin Heejoon Lim of Seoul National University; and graphic designer Jeannine Colaço of Studio J9.

The recognition places UIC alongside leading civic, design and development organizations contributing to Horizon Lines and underscores the university’s commitment to shaping more just, resilient and reparative urban futures for Chicago through research, design and civic engagement. The City Center West proposal is currently featured in the Horizon Lines exhibition at the Chicago Cultural Center.

— Dimitri Nesbitt, College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs