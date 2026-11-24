UIC researchers are seeking adults ages 18-65 for a study testing an iPhone app that measures tongue and mouth movements.

Participation involves one in-person visit lasting about 60 minutes in Room 2029 (second floor, northwest wing) of the Science and Engineering Laboratories West building, 900 W. Taylor St., Chicago.

Participants will perform tongue and mouth movements while trained researchers take measurements using OroSense and a small paper ruler. A screening is required to determine eligibility.

Participants who complete the full visit and all required study procedures will receive a $10 Amazon.com electronic gift card. No partial payment will be provided.

Participation is voluntary.

Interested in learning more? Complete our study interest form.

For questions, contact Yelizaveta Semikina at ysemik2@uic.edu.

Principal Investigator: Benjamin Sanchez Terrones, PhD

University of Illinois Chicago

STUDY2026-1024

For more information, please contact:

Yelizaveta Semikina