Voting on campus: 2026 general election

Dear UIC community,

Early voting for the 2026 general election will begin at UIC on Monday, Oct. 19, and continue through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Any eligible voter who resides in the city of Chicago can vote on campus.

The polling location will be in Room 613 of the Tower, at the north end of Student Center East. Voting hours are as follows:

Oct. 19–Nov. 2:

Monday–Friday: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Election Day, Nov. 3: 6 a.m.–7 p.m.

Information and resources for voters who reside outside the city of Chicago are provided below.

Participating in our democracy takes many forms, from learning about the issues and candidates on the ballot to helping others engage in the electoral process. Members of the UIC community can get involved by serving as election judges, watching candidate debates, attending ballot parties and exploring the issues shaping our city, state and nation. I encourage every eligible member of our community to make their voice heard by voting.

Student Leadership and Civic Engagement offers additional information and resources to help members of the UIC community prepare for the election. You will also find useful voting and election resources below. If you have questions, please contact the UIC Office of Government Relations and Advocacy at govt@uic.edu.

Go Flames — and go vote!

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Voting resources

Register to vote

If you have not yet registered to vote or need to update your registration because you recently moved, you can do so by visiting vote.uic.edu. You can also register through the nonpartisan Campus Vote Project website, which has information about voting for all 50 states. You can register to vote in person on campus from Oct. 19 through Election Day, Nov. 3. If you are registering online, the deadline to register is Oct. 18.

Vote by mail

Chicago residents can use the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners Vote by Mail website to register to vote, check their registration, find their polling place, change their address, change their name or apply to vote by mail. Oct. 29 is the deadline for election authorities to receive vote-by-mail applications. If you live outside the city of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on voting by mail in your jurisdiction.

Receive text and email reminders

If you have already registered to vote, you can sign up to receive text and email reminders at vote.uic.edu. Stay up to date with early voting/election day reminders and polling place notifications.

Serve as an election judge

Per Illinois state law, students are encouraged to apply to serve as a judge of election. More information is available on the website of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. If you live outside the city of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on serving as an election judge in your jurisdiction.

Government resources

Chicago Board of Election Commissioners

Cook County Clerk’s Office (for voting in suburban Cook County)

DuPage County Clerk’s Office

Lake County Clerk’s Office

Kane County Clerk’s Office

McHenry County Clerk’s Office

Will County Clerk’s Office

Illinois State Board of Elections

Nonpartisan resources on candidates

Ballot Ready: ballotready.org

League of Women Voters: lwv.org

Vote Smart: votesmart.org

Vote for Judges: voteforjudges.org

For more information, please contact:

Michael Crumbock

crumbock@uic.edu