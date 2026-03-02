Voting on campus: 2026 primary election details

Dear UIC Community,

Voting for the 2026 primary election takes place at UIC today through Election Day on Tuesday, March 17. The polling place will be located in Room 613 in the Tower at the north end of Student Center East. Through March 16, polls will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On March 17, they will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any individual who permanently resides in the City of Chicago can vote on campus. Resources for voters who live outside the city are provided below.

Civic learning and participation are essential to the resilience of our democracy. There are many meaningful ways to engage. You can volunteer as an election judge, watch past debates, attend a ballot party, explore the issues shaping our communities and country, and learn about the positions of candidates for office. Most importantly, I encourage you to participate by casting your vote.

Further information and resources are available online through Student Leadership and Civic Engagement. Additional links and resources are included below. For questions, please contact the UIC Office of Government Relations and Advocacy at govt@uic.edu.

Go Flames — and go vote!

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Register to vote

If you have not yet registered to vote or need to update your registration because you recently moved, you can do so by visiting vote.uic.edu. You can also register through the nonpartisan Campus Vote Project website, which has information about voting for all 50 states. You can register to vote in person today through Election Day, March 17.

Vote by mail

Chicago residents can use Vote by Mail to register to vote, check their registration, find their polling place, change their address, change their name, or apply to vote by mail. March 12 is the legal deadline to apply to vote by mail. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on voting by mail in your jurisdiction.

Receive text and email reminders

If you have already registered to vote, you can sign up to receive text and email reminders at vote.uic.edu. Stay up to date with early voting/Election Day reminders and polling place notifications.

Serve as an election judge

Per Illinois state law, students are encouraged to apply to serve as a judge of election. More information is available on the website of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on serving as an election judge in your jurisdiction.

Government resources

Chicago Board of Election Commissioners

Cook County Clerk’s Office (for voting in suburban Cook County)

DuPage County Clerk’s Office

Lake County Clerk’s Office

Kane County Clerk’s Office

McHenry County Clerk’s Office

Will County Clerk’s Office

Illinois State Board of Elections

Nonpartisan resources on candidates

Ballot Ready

League of Women Voters

Vote Smart

Vote for Judges

For more information, please contact:

Omar Odeh

omarodeh@uic.edu