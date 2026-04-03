Want to study, teach or research abroad?

It’s Fulbright launch season at UIC, and you can join information sessions in April to learn more about this wonderful opportunity. RSVP for Fulbright launch events.

Students at all levels, as well as alums, are welcome to attend any of the following Fulbright information sessions via Zoom:

Tuesday, April 7: General Info Session, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Friday, April 17: General Info Session, 1-2 p.m.

Monday, April 20: UIC Alumni Panel (Study/Research), 1-2 p.m.

Thursday, April 23: UIC Alumni Panel, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Friday, April 24: General Info Session, 2-3 p.m.

Pay special attention to April 20 and April 23, because for those sessions, we’ll have UIC alums who completed Fulbrights in various countries sharing their experiences. All sessions will happen on Zoom. Aside from the panels with UIC alums, there will be significant overlap in content across the general information sessions, so it will be redundant to attend more than one. You will receive the Zoom link after you RSVP.