Welcome, Flames! A message from Chancellor Miranda

Transcript

Hey, Flames! It’s that time of year again. Our campuses are buzzing with new energy, fresh ideas, and the promise of a new academic year.

As much as I love summer, I am always excited about the start of a new academic year. At the same time, I want to acknowledge that we continue to navigate a shifting national landscape. We face uncertainty from changes in federal funding, financial aid, health care financing, and policies for international students. Please know that we are continuously and closely monitoring these developments and responding in real time in ways that protect our mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational research and clinical excellence.

And even in the face of these challenges, UIC is on the rise. Just look at what we’ve accomplished. Applications for fall 2025 increased by more than 15%, and transfer applications jumped 28%. We were named an Opportunity College and University by the Carnegie Foundation, recognizing UIC for providing both high access and higher earnings after graduation.

Graduation and retention rates continue to climb, closing equity gaps and advancing student success. Five UIC students earned prestigious Schweitzer fellowships. Fifteen faculty were awarded NSF CAREER Awards, and six were named fellows of the American Academy of Nursing. And our research enterprise brought in over $490 million in research funding this past year alone.

Our university is building momentum, and it’s all because of you. Let’s continue to create impact, innovation, and inspiration. I love this university and cannot imagine a better place to be. I look forward to continuing this journey with all of you, together.

