Welcome to spring semester, Flames!

Dear Campus Community,

I hope each of you had a wonderful winter break with an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and recharge for the semester ahead. As we begin the spring 2026 semester, I am filled with optimism about UIC’s continued role in transforming lives, advancing the knowledge frontier, strengthening communities, and shaping the future of Illinois.

UIC finds itself enjoying strong momentum: achieving record enrollment and retention rates while continuing our success in securing research funding that advances discovery and drives innovation for our state and nation. These accomplishments reflect our deep commitment to our mission and our unwavering dedication to both access and excellence.

Recent events underscore the enduring importance of democracy and the fragility of our shared world. They remind us that we need changemakers — individuals who are distinguished by both their critical-thinking skills and their kindness. At UIC, we are educating those changemakers. We are also making discoveries that allow innovation to drive meaningful positive change with courage, integrity, and purpose.

I hope you’ll join us for Spark Talks on Jan. 15, from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. in Student Center West, Thompson Room. Spark Talks features bold ideas that are already shaping a better future. To every member of our Flames community: thank you! Your dedication fuels our momentum and strengthens our university.

Go Flames!

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

University of Illinois Chicago

For more information, please contact:

Omar Odeh

omarodeh@uic.edu