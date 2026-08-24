Wellness Center, Flames Food Pantry updates

As part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing student support services, the UIC Wellness Center is implementing some programmatic updates designed to improve the student experience, strengthen access to resources and inform continuous improvement efforts.

Wellness Center location

We’ve moved: The Wellness Center is now located on the third floor of Student Center East, Suite 390, alongside our partners in Student Engagement.

Flames Food Pantry updates

We are expanding our pantry registration and shopping hours:

Registration: Monday, Tuesdays and Fridays: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Wellness Center, Suite 390, Student Center East.

Pantry open shop: Wednesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Montgomery Ward Gallery, Student Center East Tower.

Can’t make our pantry hours? Contact us at wellnesscenter@uic.edu.

We’ve updated our pantry registration. All students must complete a registration survey and come to the Wellness Center to receive their physical shopper card before shopping in the pantry.

We also ask shoppers to complete our post-visit pantry survey to help us better understand the shopping experience, including the availability of products, and to understand how well our hours align with student needs.

Partnerships to continue

We are thrilled to announce we are continuing our partnership with Dion’s Chicago Dream. Health science students on the west side of campus can register with us to receive fresh fruits and vegetables on a weekly basis.

We are continuing our partnership with the Little Sparks Program, which offers free supplies to parenting students, such as diapers, wipes and formula. Students do not need to be registered with the Flames Food Pantry to receive these products.

For more information, contact us at wellnesscenter@uic.edu.