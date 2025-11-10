We’re seeking outstanding December graduates

UIC Strategic Marketing and Communications would like to highlight the stories of December 2025 graduates who have interesting stories to share. Maybe it’s a student celebrating a major accomplishment in addition to graduation, someone completing a prestigious fellowship or internship or a student who has found success on the path to graduation with the help of a support unit on campus.

If you know of a student with an interesting story about their college career, Strategic Marketing and Communications would like to know about them. Nominate a student by sending:

The student’s full name

Name of the program they’re graduating from

A brief summary of their story and accomplishments

Their contact information.

Please send any nominations by Friday, Nov. 14, to Christy Levy at christyb@uic.edu or Antonie Boessenkool at antonie@uic.edu.