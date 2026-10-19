What if family history didn’t dictate genetic screenings?

Dr. Pamela Ganschow, physician and researcher at UI Health. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Knowing your genetic risk for diseases like cancer can spur detection, prevention and treatment. But some people don’t know or have access to their family’s medical history.

Dr. Pamela Ganschow, a physician and researcher in UIC’s academic health system, UI Health, wants to make population genomic screening a routine part of primary care. Unlike traditional genetic testing, which is offered based on risk factors like personal or family medical history, population genomic screening offers testing more broadly, including to people with no known risk factors.

Ganschow leads UIC’s clinical research group within the Population Genomic Screening Network, a national initiative funded by the National Human Genome Research Institute. This year, her group was awarded $5.3 million to make genetic testing more accessible for people who don’t know their family history.

“By offering screening more broadly, we can identify individuals who might otherwise be missed and connect them with preventive care that could make a meaningful difference in their health,” said Ganschow, who is also a physician and Director of Cancer Prevention and Survivorship Clinical Programs in the University of Illinois Cancer Center.

The five-year project will pilot genetic screenings for 30,000 patients across the Population Genomic Screening Network’s six clinical research groups: UIC, Wake Forest University, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania. At UIC, the study leverages UI Health, which includes the cancer center and the federally qualified health center Mile Square Health Center, to integrate population genomic screening into up to 10 primary care clinics serving communities that have historically faced barriers to preventive care.

Initially, the network will focus on inherited risks for breast, ovarian, and colorectal cancers, as well as familial hypercholesterolemia, a genetic condition that increases the risk of premature heart disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified these as high-priority disease conditions. Additional inherited cardiovascular and other conditions are under consideration.

Previous work by Ganschow and colleagues has demonstrated how hereditary cancer risk assessment and genetic testing can be integrated into routine primary care. Their work has helped establish models in which primary care clinicians, supported by genetics expertise and electronic health record tools, can identify patients at increased hereditary cancer risk, order genetic testing and coordinate follow-up care.

The new study extends this approach to the Population Genomic Screening Network, evaluating digital outreach, in-clinic engagement, electronic health record tools and genetic counseling support to identify inherited disease risks and connect patients to appropriate preventive care and follow-up.

“We want to flip the traditional research model by learning how to implement advances in genomic medicine in settings where resources may be more limited, rather than developing approaches in highly resourced health systems and then trying to adapt them elsewhere,” Ganschow said. “If we don’t consider these challenges from the outset, we risk introducing innovations that could actually widen existing disparities in access to preventive care.”

Research reported in this article was supported by the National Human Genome Research Institute of the National Institutes of Health under grant number 1U01HG014627-01.