What students made sure to take to their new home on campus

Landon Doke (left) gets help from his father Adonis during move-in day.

(Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

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For many of the 3,681 students moving into one of UIC’s 10 residence halls this school year, one of the hardest decisions was what to bring from home.

Rudra Patel, a first-year student from Hoffmann Estates, moved into her new home in the Academic and Residential Complex on Thursday with the help of her mother, Sangeta, and brother, Daksh, who made sure she had her mini-fridge for snacks.

What is she going to miss most?

“My mom,” Patel said.

Incoming first-year student Landon Doke of Chicago said that while he left behind a PlayStation, he knew he couldn’t forget to pack his Himalayan pink salt popcorn. He brought several large boxes to sustain him through the semester.

“That’s his favorite thing,” said Landon’s father, Adonis, who was helping his son move in.

Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda helps families during move-in day. Rudra Patel (left) and her mother, Sangeta, during move-in day. Students and their families participate in move-in day at UIC. Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC

Adonis said that, as a father, he couldn’t help but feel “happy, excited and nervous” for Landon. He recalled being in his son’s shoes many years earlier.

“It’s a proud day,” Adonis said. “I remember when I moved in and how proud my father was, so it’s the changing of roles.”

Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda, who joined faculty, staff and students to help the new students unpack their vehicles, said she loves the opportunity to meet them and their families and to welcome them to UIC.

“It’s just really fun to be together with them and be part of their first day here on our campus,” Miranda said. “From the moment they set foot on campus, we welcome them and tell them we are happy they are here.”

First-year student Nyela Owens also might miss having her PlayStation console in her room at the Academic and Residential Complex, but she made sure she had other technology for school.

Kamiyah Williams gets help from friends and family as she moves into her room. Hanna Lee (Left) gets a little help from her father, Jung, during move-in day. Nyela Owens (left) and her father, Cleo, during move-in day. Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC

“My phone and my MacBook — I need that no matter what,” said Owens, of Chicago.

To make the room her own, she came to the Academic and Residential Complex armed with posters, including her favorite, of Spider-Man. She was joined by her parents and older sister, who were helping settle her in and decorate.

Kamiyah Williams from Chicago said that while she really wanted to bring her microwave to prepare snacks, she chose a mini fridge. But a must-have for the first-year student was something more personal, something to keep her warm and remind her of home.

“My blanket, it’s my grandma’s blanket,” Williams said.

While Hannah Lee moved into her room in the Residential and Academic Complex, helped by her parents, she said that while she was excited to start school, she was sorry to leave behind a good friend.

“My dog, Toto,” said Lee, of Mundelein, who added that her must-have item was her coffee maker.

Simran Sapovadia (left) with her mother, Jagu, during move-in day. (Photo by Anna Dworzecka/UIC) Students and their families participate in move-in day. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC) Rudra Patel gets settled into her new room in the Academic and Residential Complex. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

For incoming first-year student Simran Sapovadia of Janesville, Wisconsin, UIC is a family rite of passage. She is the fifth person in her family to attend UIC.

Her mother, Jagu Sapovadia, who helped Simran move into the Academic and Residential Complex, graduated from UIC’s nursing program in 1997.

“I’m following in her footsteps; I’m also doing nursing,” said Simran. “She was like, ‘Check out UIC.’ We checked it out and toured it, and I absolutely loved it.”