William Bole named vice chancellor for advancement 

Dear UIC Community,

We write to announce that William Bole has been appointed vice chancellor for advancement at the University of Illinois Chicago and senior vice president of the University of Illinois Foundation, effective April 16.

Bill has more than 25 years of distinguished advancement leadership spanning higher education and academic medicine. He will lead UIC’s alumni engagement and philanthropic strategies, including oversight of fundraising, alumni relations, and key institutional partnerships.

With deep leadership experience, a record of achievement, and values that align with those of the university, Bill will help to advance our mission as we build on UIC’s significant momentum of record enrollment, expanding research excellence, and deepening community impact.

He most recently served as chief advancement officer at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he led a team of 100 professionals and guided a resurgence in fundraising performance, including a 33% increase in fundraising in FY25 and the largest gift in the school’s history.

Prior to Wharton, Bill held senior advancement leadership roles at Lehigh University and Penn Medicine, where he shaped fundraising vision and campaign strategy that delivered successful results across several billion-dollar-plus campaigns. He holds a master’s degree from Villanova University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton.

Bill’s track record of building and leading teams, as well as cultivating deep, enduring relationships with alumni, faculty, and community partners are essential strengths that will help create a greater sense of ownership of our mission across the entire UIC community and inspire broad support for its future.

We are very pleased that Bill has chosen to join our team and look forward to his leadership and vision.

Please join us in welcoming Bill to UIC.

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

James H. Moore, Jr.

President/CEO, University of Illinois Foundation

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Chancellor

chancellor@uic.edu