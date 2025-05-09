Winners of Silver Circle Award for Teaching Excellence

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

Since 1966, the Silver Circle Award has been presented to some of UIC’s best teachers. Winners are honored at their college commencements and receive $500, and their names join a long list of distinguished colleagues. But what makes the award especially meaningful is its selection committee —graduating seniors.

Congratulations to the 2025 UIC Silver Circle Award for Teaching Excellence winners:

College of Applied Health Sciences: Karrie L. Hamstra-Wright, clinical professor, kinesiology and nutrition

College of Architecture, Design and the Arts: Michael Seskauskas, visiting instructor, industrial design

College of Business Administration: Eva M. Lord, lecturer, accounting

College of Education: Stephanie Torres, assistant professor, educational psychology

College of Engineering: George P. Maratos, lecturer, computer science

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences:

Jennifer Cabrelli, associate professor, Hispanic and Italian studies

Chiara Fabbian, clinical professor, Hispanic and Italian studies

Alex Daemicke Hansen, lecturer, biological sciences

Jennifer Pajda-De La O; clinical associate professor; mathematics, statistics and computer science

Alexandra Keinath, assistant professor, psychology

Lita Sacks, clinical associate professor, anthropology

College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs: Federica Fusi, assistant professor, public policy and management analytics

College of Nursing: Catherine G. Leipold, visiting clinical instructor, Urbana Regional Campus

School of Public Health: Josh Prudowsky, lecturer, Public Health Undergraduate Program

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Affairs

studentaffairs@uic.edu