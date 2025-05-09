Winners of Silver Circle Award for Teaching Excellence
Since 1966, the Silver Circle Award has been presented to some of UIC’s best teachers. Winners are honored at their college commencements and receive $500, and their names join a long list of distinguished colleagues. But what makes the award especially meaningful is its selection committee —graduating seniors.
Congratulations to the 2025 UIC Silver Circle Award for Teaching Excellence winners:
College of Applied Health Sciences: Karrie L. Hamstra-Wright, clinical professor, kinesiology and nutrition
College of Architecture, Design and the Arts: Michael Seskauskas, visiting instructor, industrial design
College of Business Administration: Eva M. Lord, lecturer, accounting
College of Education: Stephanie Torres, assistant professor, educational psychology
College of Engineering: George P. Maratos, lecturer, computer science
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences:
Jennifer Cabrelli, associate professor, Hispanic and Italian studies
Chiara Fabbian, clinical professor, Hispanic and Italian studies
Alex Daemicke Hansen, lecturer, biological sciences
Jennifer Pajda-De La O; clinical associate professor; mathematics, statistics and computer science
Alexandra Keinath, assistant professor, psychology
Lita Sacks, clinical associate professor, anthropology
College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs: Federica Fusi, assistant professor, public policy and management analytics
College of Nursing: Catherine G. Leipold, visiting clinical instructor, Urbana Regional Campus
School of Public Health: Josh Prudowsky, lecturer, Public Health Undergraduate Program
