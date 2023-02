Ashleen Bracey, head coach of the women’s basketball team.

In her first season as head coach, Ashleen Bracey and her staff have made history in the Missouri Valley Conference for biggest win-based turnaround in the league’s basketball history.

The Flames have improved their win total from the previous season by 13 wins, with four regular-season games left on their schedule before Hoops in the Heartland beginning March 9.

