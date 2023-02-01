Women’s basketball player nears 1,000 career points

Josie Filer is 95 points away from 1,000 points in her collegiate career.

In a season of reaching new heights, a member of UIC women’s basketball team (12-9, 4-6 MVC) continues to inch closer to the rare feat of scoring 1,000 points in her collegiate career. Now with 10 games remaining in the regular season, Josie Filer is very close to reaching that mark.

Filer, a graduate transfer who is playing her last year of eligibility, is 95 points away from 1,000 career points. Filer continues to lead the Flames in points (12.8 per game) and rebounds (6.8 per game). She has been recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference as Newcomer of the Week on two occasions this season.

Filer has reached double digits in 15 of the 21 games the Flames has played so far this season. In three of those games, Filer has accomplished a double-double.

The Flames will be back on the road this week when they take on Valparaiso (3-15, 1-8 MVC) Wednesday; tip-off is at 6 p.m.