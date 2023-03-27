WOMEN’S DYADIC SUPPORT STUDY: This study is focused on women with unwanted sexual experiences since age 18 who have previously told someone in their life about their experience. If you are currently at least 18 years old, have had an unwanted sexual experience since age 18, and have previously spoken to someone in your life about that experience, you and that person may be eligible to participate in this study of survivor–supporter relationships. As part of this research study, both you and the person you told will be invited to complete a confidential online 30-minute survey. All participants will be paid for their participation. For more information please contact Dr. Sarah Ullman, Department of Criminology, Law & Justice, University of Illinois at Chicago by phone at (312) 996-5508 or by email at ForWomen@uic.edu. Sponsored by the National Institutes of Health and approved by the UIC Institutional Review Board (Protocol #2021-0019).

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Ullman