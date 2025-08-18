Worms, robots and 3D printing engage students at STEM summer camp 

For the 10th year, the College of Education held its popular STEM summer camp for students ages 8 to 13 at UIC. This year, 50 students participated in one-week sessions in July or August and hosted by the Educational Technology Lab.

The STEM summer camp, led by UIC staff and student instructors, introduces campers to technology and science through hands-on learning. They get to try out drones, race model cars and use 3D printers and robotics. Through engaging lessons in natural sciences, chemistry, physics, computer science and engineering, the kids not only learn scientific theory but bring it to life.

“We value community engagement, and the camp facilitates access for youth to experience STEM in ways that will encourage their future pursuit of it. The College of Education is committed to supporting students and families in ways that ensure Chicagoans thrive,” said College of Education Dean Kathryn Chval.

Allison Huang, age 12, said that before attending summer camp, she was afraid of worms because she thought they bite. But after working with worms in camp activities, she learned they help decompose food and benefit ecosystems.

She also learned how to spot a pregnant worm. “When they lay eggs, their stomachs are bigger if they are female, because they have the eggs inside. Otherwise, they look the same.”

Allison said she enjoyed creating art with flowers in the summer camp, too.

“It’s actually really fun,” she said. “Waking up that early in the morning was worth it.”

Students work on computers to program miniature robots. Ayan Anantharaman works on STEM projects. Allison Huang holding crayon art. (Photos: Educational Technology Lab /UIC)

“Each summer, we take on the challenge of introducing fresh and exciting topics to keep our campers engaged,” said Ernesto Reyna Peñaranda, director of the Educational Technology Lab.

This year, campers could work on new projects like designing water filters using natural materials and repurposed bottles and making soil blocks as a sustainable alternative to plastic plant containers.

Ayan Anantharaman, age 12, said he wanted to learn more about STEM subjects. He especially enjoyed making a model of his name and a small figure with a 3D printer.

“You don’t do the same thing every day,” Ayan said. “You actually learn stuff in a fun way.”