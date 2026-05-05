Yonik Perez: Finding ways to help others succeed

Yonik Perez is graduating with a master’s in finance. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

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Serving two tours in the U.S. Army and being the oldest of five children has taught Yonik Perez something about leadership: The best leader is a role model, yet one who lets others find their own path.

Perez, a first-generation college student, is graduating this month with a master’s degree in finance from UIC, where he earned his undergraduate degree.

His leadership at UIC has been wide-ranging. He led the Running Club as its head coach and the Investment Banking Association student organization as its CEO. He also was vice president of the Graduate Student Advisory Board and worked directly with undergraduate students as a graduate assistant.

Before setting foot on campus, however, he was a leader in the military. Perez, of West Chicago, served for nine years in the U.S. Army as a team leader and was deployed to Iraq and Kuwait. He also served on humanitarian missions in Belize and Rwanda.

“Being the oldest, someone had to step up and help my mom,” Perez said. “Being a leader is knowing when to step in and know when to take the initiative, and also to know when to let your hands off.”

Özgür Arslan-Ayaydin, finance professor and assistant department head at the College of Business Administration, said Perez leaves a remarkable legacy at UIC that benefited the department and students.

“What sets Yonik apart is his ability to lead across multiple dimensions, organizational growth, professional development, academic mentorship, institutional involvement and personal resilience,” Arslan-Ayaydin said.

She said Perez’s leadership of the Investment Banking Association at UIC expanded its reach from low double-digit participation to more than 100 students. The group provides technical training for a career in investment banking and works to create a network of recruiters, investment bankers and professionals for its members.

Perez led technical and financial workshops and motivated students by bringing industry professionals to campus for talks with students. He expanded his leadership in the business college as vice president of the Graduate Student Advisory Board, which serves as a liaison between students and the administration. The board gathers feedback about student needs, organizes professional development and workshops and supports student-led initiatives.

To increase access, engagement and opportunity for the student community, he launched a student-focused podcast while also leading broader efforts to unify the work of several campus organizations. This was done by collaborating with other student business groups and inviting them on visits with professional organizations in the city.

Yonik Perez served in the U.S. Army before earning his undergraduate degree in finance at UIC, where he is now completing his master’s degree. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC

When he wasn’t leading, he was helping students find their own path.

He helped them as a teaching assistant and, later, as a graduate assistant for the international financial markets course. As a graduate finance assistant, he hosted regular office hours to help students prepare for exams and obtain the Bloomberg Market Concepts certification, a certification to demonstrate familiarity with the Bloomberg Terminal, considered a financial-industry standard.

“As an Army veteran and first-generation college student, Yonik brings discipline, perspective and a strong commitment to service, consistently using his experiences to create opportunities and support others,” Arslan-Ayaydin said.

Perez said his aim is to find ways to help others succeed.

“I’m motivated by the opportunity to create meaningful impact on campus and to build a stronger community and open doors for others to grow personally and professionally,” Perez said.

Before coming to UIC as an undergraduate, he served in the military after high school while also earning his associate degree online. Now, with a master’s degree in hand, his aim is to work as a financial advisor, then return to school for his doctorate and become a finance professor.

As an undergraduate at UIC, Yonik decided to serve as treasurer for the running club after developing a love for the sport while running for his high school’s track and field team. Perez left the group behind when he graduated with his bachelor’s degree but returned while in graduate school after becoming concerned it was losing members. He took it over and helped to expand the membership to more than 100.

“As much as I would love to be running with my friends and students, I realized it was better to be on the sidelines, coaching and cheering the people on,” Perez said.

When he graduates on May 6, Perez will leave behind the students he led and communities he fostered at UIC. But his hope is that they will continue to thrive after he is gone.

“I want that community to survive during that day, during that semester and during the semesters that I’m not going to be here,” Perez said. “I’m going to let go of their hands, and they are going to have to walk across the bridge by themselves, and I’m going to be on the sidelines with a big, happy grin on my face.”