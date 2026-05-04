Your voice on AI in education matters

Dear faculty,

Researchers at MIT and Washington and Lee University are conducting a large international study on how faculty and students are navigating artificial intelligence in higher education. We’re sharing this opportunity to help ensure faculty perspectives from UIC are represented.

This short, anonymous survey asks about:

How and when you use AI tools.

How you think about academic integrity in the context of AI.

How AI is shaping your teaching.

What kinds of institutional support would be most useful.

All responses are completely anonymous. No individual or institution will be identifiable in any reporting or publication.

The research team will provide us with aggregated, institution-level results, which will help us better understand local practices in the context of broader national and international trends.

Take the survey (approximately 10 to 15 minutes).

Thank you for contributing to a more informed and grounded understanding of AI in higher education.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley, PhD

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Lori Mumpower, PhD

Executive Director for the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu