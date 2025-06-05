You’re invited: Celebrate Juneteenth at SRI2025 for free

UIC students, faculty, staff and alums are invited to attend a celebration of Juneteenth at this year’s Sustainability Research + Innovation conference. Those who register by June 9 for the June 19 events will receive free admission.

Join change makers from across the globe for a powerful day of reflection, celebration and action. This special Juneteenth programming honors culture, elevates community voices and explores how justice and sustainability go hand in hand.

Start the day with soul: Kick off Juneteenth with an unforgettable performance from Soul Children of Chicago, the Grammy Award-winning choir known for powerhouse vocals and dynamic choreography.

A Plenary for the Moment: This Juneteenth, SRI2025 centers the lived experiences and innovation of African American communities with a powerful plenary — Race, Resilience, and the Future of Sustainability — moderated by UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. The panel will highlight emerging models of empowerment, creative expression and collaborative action that can lead us toward more just and sustainable futures. Featuring:

Tonika Johnson , artist and social justice visionary

José López , executive director of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center

Kristol Simms , vice president of Ameren

Together, they will explore how injustice affects communities and how people use research, art and action to make a difference.

Make climate personal: Join U of I System President Tim Killeen for a book discussion on “Pathways to Sustainability: Collaborative Solutions for a Resilient Future,” a timely resource that bridges science, policy and hope.

End the day, spark what’s next: Enjoy a soulful set from Chicago’s own Sam Thousand, followed by a stirring keynote talk from Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist at The Nature Conservancy and one of the world’s leading climate communicators.