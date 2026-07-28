You’re invited to Chancellor Miranda’s annual ice cream social

July 28, 2026

Dear colleagues,

Please join Chancellor Miranda for the annual Ice Cream Social.

Tuesday, Aug. 18
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Main Quad (Outside of Student Center East)
Rain location: Montgomery Ward Lounge, Student Center East

Wednesday, Aug. 19
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Arthington Mall Plaza (In front of Student Center West)
Rain location: Thompson Room, Student Center West

All faculty and staff are welcome to attend.

For more information, please contact:
Bre Breyonia
chancellorevents@uic.edu

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Contact



uicnews-staff@uic.edu