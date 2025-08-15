You’re invited to Chancellor Miranda’s annual ice cream social
Dear colleagues,
Please join Chancellor Miranda for the second annual Ice Cream Social.
Tuesday, Aug. 19
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Main Quad (in front of Student Center East)
Rain location: Montgomery Ward Lounge, Student Center East
Wednesday, Aug. 20
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Where: Arthington Mall Plaza (in front of Student Center West)
Rain location: 1st Floor Dining Lounge, Student Center West
All faculty and staff are welcome to attend.
For more information, please contact:
Bre Barlow
bbarlo3@uic.edu
