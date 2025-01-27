$1 million Morningstar Design Fund will advance design education and business collaboration 

The University of Illinois Chicago and Morningstar, Inc. today announced two newly established funds, the Morningstar Design Scholarship Fund and Morningstar Design Faculty Scholar Fund. The combined $1 million commitment from Chicago-based philanthropists Joe and Rika Mansueto and Morningstar will fund both undergraduate scholarships in the School of Design, which is part of the UIC College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, and create the Morningstar Design Faculty Scholar, a named faculty position bridging academia and the design profession.

Over the next decade, this forward-looking collaboration will empower talented design students at the UIC College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, continuing a long-standing partnership between the university and the global financial services leader.

Empowering future designers

The Morningstar Design Scholarship Fund will provide need- and merit-based scholarships to undergraduate design students, helping the UIC College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts attract and retain exceptional talent.

The Morningstar Design Faculty Scholar will be a full-time, joint position shared between the college and Morningstar. This unique role is inspired by Philip Burton, distinguished professor, founding chair of UIC Graphic Design and Morningstar Design Fellow, and his pioneering work integrating the rigor of academia with the creativity of professional practice. The scholar will bring expertise in typography, information design, and data visualization, fostering innovation across both institutions.

“Morningstar has always had a belief that design is a powerful enabler for innovation and access,” said Joe Mansueto, founder and executive chairman of Morningstar. “This collaboration with UIC College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts continues our commitment to fostering creative talent while deepening the intersection of design and data.”

Advancing a legacy of innovation

UIC and Morningstar’s relationship dates to 1992, when Burton began consulting for Morningstar. Together, Burton and Morningstar revolutionized financial data visualization through the power of design.

This collaboration grew for decades under the leadership of Morningstar Chief Design Officer David W. Williams and founding UIC School of Design Director Marcia Lausen. Today, Morningstar is the largest employer of UIC School of Design graduates. In 2020, the collaboration launched a Visiting Scholar Program, which brought a digital media design expert to UIC and Morningstar for two years to advance emerging practices. Beyond design, UIC engineering students have benefitted from Morningstar internships through Break Through Tech Chicago, fostering equity and innovation in technology.

“We are invested in the next generation of designers,” Williams said. “This fund not only strengthens our longstanding collaboration with UIC but also reaffirms Morningstar’s ambitions to keep pushing the boundaries of design excellence.”

Dean of UIC’s College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts Rebecca Rugg added, “This gift reflects the extraordinary impact of a public university collaboration with an industry leader. It’s a model for advancing education, design, and professional practice.”

Newly appointed School of Design Director Anne H. Berry agreed, saying, “The Morningstar Design Fund opens doors for our students and faculty while amplifying the transformative power of design.”