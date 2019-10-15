10/23 UIC Wiewel Lecture with Bill Daley: Corporations & Humanity: Why They Belong Together
UIC Wiewel Lecture on Economic Development.
Guest Speaker: William M. Daley, UIC John Marshall Law School ’75
Presentation: Corporations & Humanity: Why They Belong Together
Please join UIC as we welcome the Honorable William M. Daley as the guest speaker for the 2019 Wiewel Lecture on Economic Development. Mr. Daley was Chief of Staff to President Obama from 2011-2012 and Secretary of Commerce during the Clinton administration from 1997-2000.
October 23, 2019
UIC Academic and Residential Complex (ARC) RM 137
940 W. Harrison Street
Chicago, Illinois 60607
Free and open to the public with RSVP.
Please RSVP: jennys@uic.edu
Doors open at 4:00 p.m.
Lecture begins at 4:15 p.m.
Reception following the lecture
Parking available for a fee at UIC Harrison Parking Structure
1100 W. Harrison Street
Please note: food and beverages are not allowed in the lecture room.
For more information, please contact:
Jenny Sweeney
jennys@uic.edu
Contact
Categories