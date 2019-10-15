10/23 UIC Wiewel Lecture with Bill Daley: Corporations & Humanity: Why They Belong Together

UIC Wiewel Lecture on Economic Development.

Guest Speaker: William M. Daley, UIC John Marshall Law School ’75

Presentation: Corporations & Humanity: Why They Belong Together

Please join UIC as we welcome the Honorable William M. Daley as the guest speaker for the 2019 Wiewel Lecture on Economic Development. Mr. Daley was Chief of Staff to President Obama from 2011-2012 and Secretary of Commerce during the Clinton administration from 1997-2000.

October 23, 2019

UIC Academic and Residential Complex (ARC) RM 137

940 W. Harrison Street

Chicago, Illinois 60607

Free and open to the public with RSVP.

Please RSVP: jennys@uic.edu

Doors open at 4:00 p.m.

Lecture begins at 4:15 p.m.

Reception following the lecture

Parking available for a fee at UIC Harrison Parking Structure

1100 W. Harrison Street

Please note: food and beverages are not allowed in the lecture room.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Sweeney

jennys@uic.edu