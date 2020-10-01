Civic engagement at UIC

Civic and democratic engagement remain important priorities for the University of Illinois Chicago. UIC was recently named one of the nation’s best universities for student voting, and we are determined to keep the momentum going.

Register to Vote

If you have not yet registered to vote, or need to update your registration because you recently moved, you can do so by visiting vote.uic.edu. The online deadline to register to vote in Illinois is Oct. 18, although “grace period” registration will be available until Election Day. Visit the non-partisan Campus Vote Project for information about voting for all 50 states.

Serve as an Election Judge

Per recent changes in Illinois state law, students are encouraged to apply to serve as a judge of election on Nov. 3. Further information is available on the website of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on serving as an election judge in your jurisdiction.

Early Voting

Early voting will take place at UIC from Oct. 28-30 from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. The polling place location, pending confirmation by the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, is the Illinois Rooms at Student Center East. You must reside within the City of Chicago to vote on campus. Resources for voters who live outside the city are provided below. Every voter is encouraged to wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose, whether voting in normal fashion or using a secured, on-site drop box.

Vote by Mail

Chicago residents can use Vote by Mail to register to vote, check their registration, find their polling place, change their address, change their name, or apply to vote by mail. Oct. 29 is the legal deadline to apply to vote by mail. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on voting by mail in your jurisdiction.

Election Day Voting

If your permanent place of residence is near the UIC Dorin Forum, you may be able to vote or register in that facility on Election Day. To confirm your polling place for voting or registering, please visit the website of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. Voting at the Forum will take place on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Please note that Election Day is a state holiday in Illinois. Again, voters are encouraged to wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose, whether voting in normal fashion or using a secured, on-site drop box.

Receive Text and Email Reminders

If you have already registered to vote, you can sign up to receive text and email reminders at vote.uic.edu. Stay up-to-date with early voting/Election Day reminders and polling place notifications.

Government Resources

Chicago Board of Election Commissioners

Cook County Clerk’s Office (for voting in suburban Cook County)

DuPage County Clerk’s Office

Lake County Clerk’s Office

Kane County Clerk’s Office

McHenry County Clerk’s Office

Will County Clerk’s Office

Illinois State Board of Elections

Non-Partisan Resources on Candidates

Ballot Ready: ballotready.org

League of Women Voters: lwv.org

Vote Smart: votesmart.org

Vote for Judges: voteforjudges.org